‘They would always make you feel loved’: Ozark couple dies from COVID within days of each other

Sherri, who was 5 at the time, remembered that her parents had been told the girls would come and live with them by Christmas. But the process didn’t move as quickly as they thought.

When Sherri and her sister, who was 2 at the time, finally came to live with them in March, the couple still had their Christmas tree up. The Rooks still wanted to spend Christmas with their children. Sherri remembered the first thing they did was sit them down and read them the Christmas story.

John Rook Sr., who was adopted himself, and Sharon eventually adopted the girls.

Her parents inspired Sherri to do the same when she got older. She now has two kids she adopted out of foster care.

The girls remembered a good life with a lot of family vacations, their mom’s “phenomenal” home-cooked authentic cuisines, and an involved father who could make a joke about anything.

They recalled the wisdom of their parents.

“They taught us to stand strong in what we believe and not just be followers,” Sherri said.