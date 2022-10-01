Third phase of resurfacing project to start for dozens of Enterprise streets

ENTERPRISE — The next phase of the city of Enterprise’s resurfacing improvement project is expected to begin this week with several neighborhood roads on the list for resurfacing.

Nearly 60 streets, totaling roughly 16 miles of roadway, are in Phase Three-A. They include Baker Street, Bellwood Road, Benson Street, Biscayne Drive, Boykin Street, Cedar Drive, Colonial Drive, Cotton Creek Boulevard, Courthouse Street, Curry Alley, Damascus Apartment Road, Dixie Drive, Don Circle, Donald Street, Doulas Brown Circle, E. Russell Street, East Point Court, Easy Street, Fairway Drive, Feagin Street, Gibson Street, Hall Hill Court, James Drive, Johnson Street, Lakewood Drive, Live Oak Court, McRae Street, Meadow Lane, Meredith Street, North Valley Hill Drive, North Pointe Boulevard, North Point Parkway, Pine Wood Drive, Pinecrest Loop, Pinedale Drive, Pinehurst Drive, Pineridge Drive, Professional Lane, Regency Drive, Rosebrook Place, South Hill Street, South Rawls Street, South Valley Hill Drive, Sweet Gum Place, Tiger Land, Vineyard Lane, West Grubbs Street, West Harrison Street, West Kingswood Drive, West Sand Creek Drive, Welborn Avenue, Wellston Drive, Wentworth Drive, West Point Court, Windsor Trace, Windwood Lane, Woodfield Place and Woodley Drive.

“We are excited to be moving into the next phase of this project for infrastructure improvement and once this phase is complete, nearly 20 percent of city-maintained roadways will have been repaved,” City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott said. “This project continues to enhance the quality of life for the residents all over the city.”

In June 2020, all of the city-maintained roads were analyzed and scored. Roads were ranked from best to worst. Streets included in the resurfacing project were chosen based on the current pavement conditions in conjunction with the potential waterline and underground utility risk for damage.

The goal is to replace any at-risk water lines before resurfacing to reduce the likelihood that the new paving would have to be repaired or replaced.

Phase One, which included 42 streets and eight miles of roadways, was completed in 2020. Phase Two, which was just completed, included 55 streets and 17 miles of roadway.

Phase Three-A of the project will cost about $3.9 million. The Enterprise City Council awarded the bid to Wiregrass Construction Company.

Drivers are reminded to use caution while in the work areas and be mindful that some street closures and other traffic interruptions may take place.