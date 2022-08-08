Third suspect arrested in double murder; police continue search for 2 other suspects

A third suspect has been apprehended in the deaths of two people reported missing in July as law enforcement continues searching for two other suspects.

Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, was taken into custody Saturday and has been charged by the Dothan Police Department with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and kidnapping first degree.

The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department began a joint investigation into a double murder on July 28. That investigation led to the discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay Road in Holmes County, Florida.

The bodies are believed to be those of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, who were reported missing by family members on July 11 and were last seen or heard from on July 8.

Last week, police charged David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay was arrested on July 28 by Dothan police and charged with one count of murder.

The Dothan Police Department and U.S. Marshals continue to search for Devante Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan and MacAuthur Mike Hawkins, 31, of Dothan.

Williams and Hawkins are each wanted for one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Law enforcement has asked the public with information to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.