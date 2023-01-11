Thornton joins Chamber team as membership coordinator

Kendretta Thornton has joined the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce team as its membership coordinator.

Serving as the membership coordinator, Thornton will take on many challenging responsibilities, including effective membership management and retention, events and marketing support coordination, and successful engagement efforts with the Chamber membership. Before joining the DACC, she launched her own Mobile Notary and Loan Signing business career.

A Headland native, Thornton graduated from Headland High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in professional health science with a concentration in management from The University of South Alabama.

“We are excited to have Kendretta join the Dothan Area Chamber. Her past experience will be a wonderful asset to our organization’s program of work and also provide us with the opportunity to grow and increase the development of the services we provide to our members,” said Lori Wilcoxon, DACC chief operating officer.

For information, contact Melia McKean, DACC director of communications, at (334) 792-5138 or melia@dothan.com.