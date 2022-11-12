Thousands line National Peanut Festival parade route

Bands marched and floats rolled as the National Peanut Festival saluted “Wiregrass Roots & Cowboy Boots!” during the parade Saturday.

The procession began at 9:30 a.m. near the Dothan Civic Center and traveled westbound on Main Street toward Park Avenue.

The festival that celebrates the region’s peanut industry and harvest season is marking its 78th year.

The fairgrounds opened at 10 a.m. Saturday with demolition derby events at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the arena. The Youth Meat Goat Show began at 9 a.m.

The National Peanut Festival wraps up Sunday from 1-6 p.m. with only the midway concessions and rides open at the fairgrounds.