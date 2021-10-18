Thousands will join Wiregrass students for 19th annual Fields of Faith event

Students from the Wiregrass area will join thousands of other youth on athletic fields across the nation on Wednesday to share their Christian faith during the 18th annual national Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Fields of Faith event.
This rapidly growing, interdenominational outreach event will be held at more than 500 locations throughout the nation. While many Christian rallies are anchored to an entertainer or professional speaker, FCA’s Fields of Faith is structured as a student-to-student ministry.
Peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on local athletic fields to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge them to read the Bible, and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.
“We are so excited to keep up our tradition of having Fields of Faith the third Wednesday of October,” Mike Phares, executive director for Wiregrass Fields of Faith, said. “This year, we'll have a time of worship with Covenant United Methodist’s Youth Praise Band. Several of our area high school Christian athletes will briefly share about their personal experiences with Jesus Christ before our speaker Willie Spears shares. We look forward to hearing from him.”
Free hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at 5:40 p.m. The event will begin at 6:15 and conclude at 7:50 p.m.
This year, the event will be held with modifications due to safety guidelines with COVID-19. Attendees will meet at the Westgate Soccer Fields across from Miracle Fields Complex to allow the students to spread out and have more entry points. Participants will practice physical distancing guidelines. Russ and Nancy from The Joy-FM will be onsite broadcasting the entire event live.
The national growth of Fields of Faith has been remarkable. Since the beginning of Fields of Faith in 2004, more than a million people have joined the movement. While Fields of Faith has its roots with FCA leadership, the event is designed to include multiple national Christian organizations, local churches and ministries. A local leadership team determines the program of each Fields of Faith event.
More information about the 2021 Wiregrass Fields of Faith event is available at http://dothanfca.org/.