Thousands will join Wiregrass students for 19th annual Fields of Faith event

Students from the Wiregrass area will join thousands of other youth on athletic fields across the nation on Wednesday to share their Christian faith during the 18th annual national Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Fields of Faith event.

This rapidly growing, interdenominational outreach event will be held at more than 500 locations throughout the nation. While many Christian rallies are anchored to an entertainer or professional speaker, FCA’s Fields of Faith is structured as a student-to-student ministry.

Peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on local athletic fields to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge them to read the Bible, and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.

“We are so excited to keep up our tradition of having Fields of Faith the third Wednesday of October,” Mike Phares, executive director for Wiregrass Fields of Faith, said. “This year, we'll have a time of worship with Covenant United Methodist’s Youth Praise Band. Several of our area high school Christian athletes will briefly share about their personal experiences with Jesus Christ before our speaker Willie Spears shares. We look forward to hearing from him.”

Free hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at 5:40 p.m. The event will begin at 6:15 and conclude at 7:50 p.m.