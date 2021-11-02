Power restored after Dothan substation fire

Approximately 2,500 Dothan residences and businesses were without power Tuesday afternoon after a fire at an electrical substation on Choctaw Street. Power was restored around 4 p.m.
Portions of the Brentwood subdivision and homes in the Garden District as well as several businesses were affected by the power outage. Traffic signals were also affected in this area.
City officials urged motorists to exercise caution while driving through areas without power.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
