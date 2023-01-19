 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Three area nonprofits could get pandemic funds

  • 0
Houston County Commission logo

Houston County commissioners are expected to approve measures that will clear the way to appropriate $10,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to three area non-profits negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

If approved, the measures would allow allocations to Wiregrass Food Bank, House of Ruth, Inc., and Wiregrass Angel House.

Three commissioners – chairman Brandon Shoupe, and District 1 commissioner Curtis Harvey and District 3 commissioner Ricky Herring - set Monday’s agenda in an 11-minute administrative meeting on Thursday. District 2 commissioner Tracy Adams and District 4 commissioner James Ivey did not attend.

Other items to be considered in Monday’s regular meeting include:

 A presentation on the Road and Bridge Department’s completed work and projects for Fiscal Year 2022 by Assistant County Engineer Tyler Reeder.

People are also reading…

 A measure to advertise local legislation that would allow municipalities within the county to contract the Houston County Commission to provide police services through the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

 Request for approval of a preliminary plat for Chase Ridge Subdivision Phases V and VI in the Rehobeth area.

 Request from the Road and Bridge department to list surplus vehicles from Community Corrections – a 2005 Chevy Tahoe and a 2006 Dodge Durango – for sale on the GovDeals web site.

Monday’s regular county commission meeting will be 10 a.m. in the commission chambers in the Houston County Administrative Tower.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indiana top court hears arguments on abortion ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert