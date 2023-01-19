Three area nonprofits could get pandemic funds

Houston County commissioners are expected to approve measures that will clear the way to appropriate $10,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to three area non-profits negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

If approved, the measures would allow allocations to Wiregrass Food Bank, House of Ruth, Inc., and Wiregrass Angel House.

Three commissioners – chairman Brandon Shoupe, and District 1 commissioner Curtis Harvey and District 3 commissioner Ricky Herring - set Monday’s agenda in an 11-minute administrative meeting on Thursday. District 2 commissioner Tracy Adams and District 4 commissioner James Ivey did not attend.

Other items to be considered in Monday’s regular meeting include:

• A presentation on the Road and Bridge Department’s completed work and projects for Fiscal Year 2022 by Assistant County Engineer Tyler Reeder.

• A measure to advertise local legislation that would allow municipalities within the county to contract the Houston County Commission to provide police services through the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

• Request for approval of a preliminary plat for Chase Ridge Subdivision Phases V and VI in the Rehobeth area.

• Request from the Road and Bridge department to list surplus vehicles from Community Corrections – a 2005 Chevy Tahoe and a 2006 Dodge Durango – for sale on the GovDeals web site.

Monday’s regular county commission meeting will be 10 a.m. in the commission chambers in the Houston County Administrative Tower.