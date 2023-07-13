Three candidates are set to be interviewed next week for the Dothan-Houston County EMA director position.

Of the 61 applicants, finalists slated for interviews are Mark Powell, Dillon Ward, and the agency's current deputy director Leigh Martin, said Houston County Commission chairman Brandon Shoupe.

The position opened up following the resignation of Chris Judah, who was placed on administrative leave in June pending an investigation into possible misconduct.

On the same day Houston County commissioners unanimously voted to put Judah on leave, Jesse Ryan Taylor, a contractor to Houston County EMA, and Amy Johnson Granberry, the assistant communication director for the City of Dothan's communication center, were arrested and charged with a dozen counts of computer tampering.

Interviews for the EMA director position will be conducted on Tuesday, July 18, at 8:30 a.m.