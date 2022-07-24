Three injured when boat hits tree on Conecuh River

COVINGTON COUNTY – A single-vessel crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday resulted in the injury of the vessel’s operator and two of the three passengers onboard, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia was seriously injured when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat he was operating struck a tree. Two of the three passengers on the vessel were also injured, Elijah C. Courson, 22, of McKenzie and Sierra J. Bakke, 23, also from Andalusia.

Cauley and Courson were transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery and Bakke was taken to Andalusia Medical for treatment after the crash.

The crash occurred on the Conecuh River just south of the boat ramp on U.S. 29 near Lake Gantt, in Covington County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.