 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Three injured when boat hits tree on Conecuh River

  • Updated
  • 0
alea logo

COVINGTON COUNTY – A single-vessel crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday resulted in the injury of the vessel’s operator and two of the three passengers onboard, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia was seriously injured when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat he was operating struck a tree. Two of the three passengers on the vessel were also injured, Elijah C. Courson, 22, of McKenzie and Sierra J. Bakke, 23, also from Andalusia.

Cauley and Courson were transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery and Bakke was taken to Andalusia Medical for treatment after the crash.

The crash occurred on the Conecuh River just south of the boat ramp on U.S. 29 near Lake Gantt, in Covington County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What a residential school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert