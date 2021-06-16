Three killed in I-10 wreck in Holmes County

Three people were killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Holmes County.

According to a traffic report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), a Nissan sedan was traveling west in the inside westbound lane near mile marker 97 around 7:40 a.m. when the 21-year-old driver fell asleep. The car drifted off of the roadway and onto the rumble strips located along the interstate.

"With the rumble strips awakening the driver, he steered the car hard to the right which caused the vehicle to travel across both westbound lanes of travel and down the grass shoulder embankment, as it rotated clockwise," the report stated. "As the vehicle approached the wood line, the passenger rear side collided with a large tree. The vehicle rotated off of the first tree, ejecting the three rear seat passengers as the front right collided with another tree."

The driver, of Hialeah, Florida, was flown to Southeast Health in Dothan by helicopter and a 30-year-old front seat passenger, also from Hialeah, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Both the driver and front passenger sustained serious injuries.