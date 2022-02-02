 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three killed in single-vehicle crash in Coffee County
Three killed in single-vehicle crash in Coffee County

A single-vehicle crash in Coffee County that occurred at approximately 5:39 a.m. Wednesday has claimed the lives of two women and one man from Enterprise.

The crash occurred when the 2001 Honda Odyssey driven by Rene Tiul Cuc, 35, of Enterprise left the roadway and struck a tree.

Passenger Azucena Castaneda, 47, along with a 19-year-old and another individual whose age is not available at this time were fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Cuc was transported to an area hospital for medical attention. The crash occurred on Alabama 167 near the 40 mile marker, approximately 14 miles north of Enterprise city limits.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

