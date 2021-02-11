Three Northside Methodist students receive scholarships for Holocaust Remembrance

Danise Peters, president of Ruth Remnant Ministries, recently held a scholarship contest in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day for the students of Northside Methodist Academy (NMA) and local homeschooled students.
The Dr. Norma Williams Heart for Zion award scholarships were named for Peters' mother, who passed away in October 2020. Students were able to participate by submitting to three categories -- art, written, and poetry.
Three winners were chosen from the junior class at NMA and received the scholarships during a short ceremony on Thursday morning. Gavin Helms received $1,000 for the written category, Brynlee Lunseth received $500 for art, and Ellie Williams, who was not at the ceremony, received $1,000 for art.
Lunseth’s submission was a drawing of a pair of shoes which she said she drew inspiration from when she began studying photos taken during the Holocaust.
Helms wrote his story based on the Night of Broken Glass, also known as Kristallnacht. He said he was honored to be chosen out of all the entries for writing.
“I looked over some of the pictures from it and saw a lot of Jewish businesses and homes that were ransacked,” Helms said. “I wanted to write a story from the point of view of a family that lived through that night and the after-effects of it.”
Peters said she was extremely proud of all the submissions the board received from the students. Peters uses her legacy to continue on her mother’s work of teaching the younger generation about the Holocaust, anti-Semitism, and much more.
“The entries were all incredible entries so these students should be very proud of themselves for being chosen,” Peters said. “My mother had been teaching about Israel for over 50 years and I inherited her love for it. I want this age group to already have a foundation in these topics when they leave for college.”
This is the first year these scholarships have been presented and Peters intends to continue them into coming years and expand the entry pool to other local schools as well. Peters also said the winners of the art submissions will soon have their drawings displayed at the Peanut Gallerie.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.