Three Northside Methodist students receive scholarships for Holocaust Remembrance

Danise Peters, president of Ruth Remnant Ministries, recently held a scholarship contest in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day for the students of Northside Methodist Academy (NMA) and local homeschooled students.

The Dr. Norma Williams Heart for Zion award scholarships were named for Peters' mother, who passed away in October 2020. Students were able to participate by submitting to three categories -- art, written, and poetry.

Three winners were chosen from the junior class at NMA and received the scholarships during a short ceremony on Thursday morning. Gavin Helms received $1,000 for the written category, Brynlee Lunseth received $500 for art, and Ellie Williams, who was not at the ceremony, received $1,000 for art.

Lunseth’s submission was a drawing of a pair of shoes which she said she drew inspiration from when she began studying photos taken during the Holocaust.

Helms wrote his story based on the Night of Broken Glass, also known as Kristallnacht. He said he was honored to be chosen out of all the entries for writing.