Dothan Police are working to identify a man who shot three people with a security guard’s gun at D&B Seafood and Lounge, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, early Saturday morning.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said a fight started in the business shortly after midnight and one person grabbed the guard’s gun. Three people were shot and two others suffered minor injuries.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division is working the case. The chief said any help from the public is appreciated.