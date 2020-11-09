Three-vehicle crash kills Hartford woman

HARTFORD – A three-vehicle crash in Geneva County took the life of a Hartford woman Sunday night.
Marie Victoria Prescott, 48, was killed when a 2002 Ford F-150 crossed the centerline and collided into her 2017 Honda Accord
“Prescott then lost control of the 2017 Honda Accord, crossed the centerline, and was struck by a 2016 freightliner,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a press release.
The crash happened on Alabama Hwy. 167, near the 3.5-mile marker, approximately four miles south of Hartford.
No additional details are available as ALEA Highway Patrol Division Troopers continue to investigate.
