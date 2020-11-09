 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three-vehicle crash kills Hartford woman
0 comments
alert top story

Three-vehicle crash kills Hartford woman

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic police lights generic (2).jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

HARTFORD – A three-vehicle crash in Geneva County took the life of a Hartford woman Sunday night.

Marie Victoria Prescott, 48, was killed when a 2002 Ford F-150 crossed the centerline and collided into her 2017 Honda Accord

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Prescott then lost control of the 2017 Honda Accord, crossed the centerline, and was struck by a 2016 freightliner,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a press release.

The crash happened on Alabama Hwy. 167, near the 3.5-mile marker, approximately four miles south of Hartford.

No additional details are available as ALEA Highway Patrol Division Troopers continue to investigate.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert