Three Wiregrass Winn-Dixies to give one-dose COVID-19 vaccine while supplies last

Several local Winn-Dixie grocery stores are now offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine while supplies last.

In a release, Winn-Dixie’s parent company Southeastern Grocers said that 34 Alabama stores, including two locations in Dothan and one in Eufaula, will begin administering the vaccine starting Friday during regular pharmacy hours.

Stores in the Wiregrass include two Dothan locations – one of Westgate Parkway and another at 1151 Ross Clark Circle – and a location in Eufaula on S. Eufaula Avenue.

An additional 2,200 vaccines were spread out among the 24 participating stores in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccines are available to all eligible groups identified in the ADPH’s recent guidance that includes people 55 and older, people with high-risk medical conditions, and certain frontline workers. Vaccines are available by making an appointment online.