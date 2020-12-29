Thunderstorms to ring in the New Year

If you are heading out on New Year’s Eve, grab an umbrella, it looks like the Wiregrass will be experiencing another rainy start to a holiday weekend.

A cold front will push its way through the area Thursday night bringing showers and thunderstorms in front of and along it, according to the National Weather Service.

Just as you could have expected, 2020 is ending with weather to fit with the theme of the rest of the year.

The forecast calls for strong, gusty and possibly damaging winds, tornadoes, and 1 to 3 inches of rain throughout the area. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 30 to 40 mph and could be even stronger along the coast.

Showers are expected to begin during the day on Thursday and continue well into the night ushering in the more severe weather. Temperatures will remain mild through Friday, but are expected to drop this weekend.

Since it's a holiday, drivers can expect heavier traffic and the possible check points to aid law enforcement in limiting the number of impaired drivers.