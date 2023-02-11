MARIANNA - Chipola College Theatre Department will celebrate 75 Years of Chipola College by bringing back to the stage the first play performed at CJC in 1951.

The award-winning comedy 'You Can’t Take It With You' will be performed on Feb. 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Center for the Arts Theatre.

Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family have been happily living their zany lives in his house by Columbia University for many years. This madcap group of eccentrics, march to the beat of their own drum, with pride and joy.

Their hobbies include collecting snakes, building fireworks in the basement, writing plays that never get published, and taking ballet lessons. Things like stress, jobs, and paying taxes to the government are for other people, not for them. But when practical young Alice becomes engaged to Tony Kirby, the family must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. Disaster ensues when the Kirbys arrive at the wrong time and see Alice’s family in all of its crazy glory.

The cast includes: Lee Shook (Grandpa), Lori Olsen (Penny), Lauren Chesnut (Alice), Chandler King (Tony), Torie Kanes (Essie), Nicholas Daffin (Ed), Sean McGann (Paul), Angel Gabriel Tirado (Mr. De Pinna), Clara Walters-Medina (Rheba), Caden Kearns (Donald), Jamie Sykes (Mr. Kirby), Hannah Harris (Mrs. Kirby), Emma Rines (Henderson), Emma Reagan (Gay), Anthony May (Boris), Victoria Kelly (Olga), Winnie Mayfield, Gabriella Fanchette, McKenzie Davis, Delaina Brown, and Eli Fanchette.

Tickets - $10 for adults, $6 for ages 18 and under – are on sale now at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Chipola student and employees may get free tickets in advance with a college ID.

Membership is now available in the ACT (Applauding Chipola Theatre) Fund which supports the Theatre program. ACT Fund season ticket levels are: Sponsor, $25 (2 tickets), Patron, $50 (4 tickets), Benefactor, $75 (6 tickets), Angel, $100 (8 tickets), and Corporate Angel, $300 (12 tickets). ACT members get early ticket redemption and other special benefits.

For information, call 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.