Tim and Johnnie Watson donate to Napier Field Police Department

The goal for Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson, Dale County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mason Bynum, Ozark - Dale County 911 Director Paula Simmons, the Chairman of Ozark - Dale County 911 Board Frankie Wilson and fellow board members is to have one radio system.

Dothan businessman Tim Watson and his wife, Johnnie, lived in Dale County for many years. The Watsons, who own and operate HomeTown Lenders, have supported law enforcement and emergency responders. The Watsons have known of the goal of the sheriff and 911 board and they have wanted to help that become a reality in order to save lives and property.

Dale County law enforcement consists of Napier Field Police Department, Midland City Police Department, Pinckard Police Department, Newton Police Department, Daleville Police Department, Level Plains Police Department and Ozark Police Department.

Recently, Tim and Johnnie Watson made a donation to Napier Field Police Department for $7,500. This donation is to assist Napier Field Police Department in becoming a part of the Ozark-Dale County 911 dispatch system.