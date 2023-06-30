The celebrations and traditions for Independence Day normally involve fireworks, parades, and backyard get-togethers, but they can create problems for those affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia-related illnesses.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation for America offers dos and don’ts for those celebrating Independence Day, and how they can make it easier on these people living with such illnesses.

Don’t: Take your loved one to a fireworks display

Loud explosions such as fireworks can affect a person living with dementia. If the individual is a veteran, then it can also trigger onset of post-traumatic stress disorder from their time in the military.

Do: Have a plan prepared

Prepare the person for the events by alerting them that fireworks or other loud noises are going to take place. Using background noises such as air conditioning, white noise, and other soothing backgrounds can help alleviate some of the anxieties caused by fireworks. Check in on the individual during the night they are with you. If they live alone, ask a trusted person to observe and check in.

Don’t: Involve the person in large gatherings

Large gatherings can be overshelming and disorienting for those living with dementia. If you are planning a gathering, keep it to a smaller size. Keep the person’s routine as normal as possible throughout the day.

Do: Be festive and creative

Creating themes for July 4th allows the individual to be more involved with the holidays. Try creating patriotic decorations, playing themed music, baking 4th of July cookies, or compiling a family album.