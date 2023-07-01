It’s that time of year where temperatures rise and heat waves spread across the country, including Alabama.

Extreme heat can become dangerous, but managing it correctly can keep cool and safe. While heat-related deaths and illnesses can be prevented, extreme heat kills over 700 people in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention’s website.

The CDC offered general and demographic-specific tips on how to manage the heat. The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, a nonprofit organization based in New York City, shared safety tips for families impacted by dementia.

High humidity can influence how an individual handles the heat. Personal factors that can also play a part include age, obesity, alcohol consumption, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness and prescription drug use.

General tips

Stay in air-conditioned units as much as possible.

Hydrate with plenty of fluids.

If going outdoors, pace the activities.

Use cool showers.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles without air conditioning.

Check your local news for safety updates.

To receive more tips about how to handle the summer heat, visit the CDC’s website.

Adults at high risk (age 65 and older)

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.

Do not rely on a fan as the main cooling device.

Drink more water than normal.

Limit the use of the stove or oven.

Young and healthy people

Limit outdoor activity during the midday.

Pace activity.

Drink excess water. Muscle cramping may be a sign of a heat-related illness.

Wear loose clothing.

Athletes

Workout or practice earlier in the day.

Monitor teammates conditions.

Seek medical care.

How to care for loved ones with dementia-related diseases

Watch out for wandering. Wandering is potentially a dangerous behavior for those with dementia as they can become lost or disoriented.

Monitor fluid intake.

Observe the person for heat stroke signs.

Know where to cool down. Many places will open up areas such as “cooling centers” so that people who do not have access to air conditioning can cool down.

Plan ahead.

Have a long-distance plan.