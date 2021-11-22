Toasted Yolk Cafe opens in Dothan on Dec. 6

Owning the local Golden Corral wasn’t enough for Elri Parker. He wanted to do brunch and offer cocktails.

And so he plans to when he opens The Toasted Yolk Café in Dothan on Dec. 6. With its bright green accents and breakfast and lunch menus, the Dothan restaurant is the first such franchise located outside of Texas for the restaurant company.

“Being the first out of the state of Texas, you know, I had to be a little bougie,” Parker said. “This is my home – Love Dothan, right? So, I’ve got make sure we’re doing our thing.”

Parker has been in the restaurant industry for years with Golden Corral. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he grew up in Augusta, Georgia, raised by a single mom.

“We had nothing; raised in the projects – we just had nothing,” Parker said. “If it wasn’t for basketball and the competitiveness, the coaching skills, and just the rewards at the end of winning championships in school, I don’t think I’d be the way I am today.”

He began working with Golden Corral in 2008, traveling around to different sites. During a stint closing restaurants he was known as the Terminator. He became a general manager in 2010 for a Golden Corral in Goldsboro, North Carolina.