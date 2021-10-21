 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tom Iten honored by Luncheon Pilots for Project Lifesaver work
0 Comments

Tom Iten honored by Luncheon Pilots for Project Lifesaver work

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Iten honored by Luncheon Pilots for Project Lifesaver work
Photo taken by Jacque Hawkins

Tom Iten, a former Reserve Deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff's Department, managed the Project Lifesaver Program for the Sheriff's Department for 12 years.

Over those 12 years he serviced over 60 clients with bracelets that could track the individual if they wandered away from their caregivers.

This program is funded by the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise and has saved lives over the years by enabling Iten to locate individuals who were wearing the tracking bracelets when they wandered away.

Each month Iten had to check each bracelet and put in new batteries to ensure they were in working order. Upon his retirement and for his dedication and professional handling of this program, the Luncheon Pilots presented him with a $250 gift certificate with profuse thanks for all his work with Project Lifesaver.

Shown in photo (from left) are LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore and Tom Iten. To know more about how to join this service club, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris highlights voting rights at MLK Memorial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert