Tom Iten honored by Luncheon Pilots for Project Lifesaver work

Tom Iten, a former Reserve Deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff's Department, managed the Project Lifesaver Program for the Sheriff's Department for 12 years.

Over those 12 years he serviced over 60 clients with bracelets that could track the individual if they wandered away from their caregivers.

This program is funded by the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise and has saved lives over the years by enabling Iten to locate individuals who were wearing the tracking bracelets when they wandered away.

Each month Iten had to check each bracelet and put in new batteries to ensure they were in working order. Upon his retirement and for his dedication and professional handling of this program, the Luncheon Pilots presented him with a $250 gift certificate with profuse thanks for all his work with Project Lifesaver.

Shown in photo (from left) are LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore and Tom Iten. To know more about how to join this service club, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@gmail.com.

