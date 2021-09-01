Tornadoes in Dothan area rated weak, caused minor damage

The Wiregrass saw remnants of Hurricane Ida as two weak tornadoes damaged property in Taylor and Midland City Tuesday evening during an unexpected severe weather event.

“Those storms popped up very quickly,” Chris Judah, Dothan-Houston County EMA director, said. “They really came out of nowhere and dissipated very quickly as well.”

Throughout Tuesday evening, six tornado warnings were issued in rapid succession and sirens sounded when tornadic activity was detected starting around 4:15 p.m. with the last warning around 8:30 p.m.

Judah accompanied a team from the National Weather Service in Tallahassee on Wednesday morning as it tracked the tornadoes’ path of damage.

Investigators determined that the Wiregrass experienced two F-0 tornadoes, according to the Fujita scale, as each had wind speeds less than 80 miles per hour that caused minor property damage to Brannon Stand Road homes in Taylor and Dale County High School, Judah said. No injuries were reported.

The NWS is expected to release a full report of its findings on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the NWS survey team identified two EF-1 tornadoes occurred southwest Alabama on Monday, one in Mobile County and the other in Clarke County.

Judah encouraged people to take severe weather like the kind seen on Tuesday very seriously as storms are expected to pop up in the area over the next week. He suggested residents download a weather alert app to their phone and/or listen to the radio to stay up-to-date during severe weather events.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

