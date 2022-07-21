Town of Rehobeth Zoning Commission members receive CAPZO certification

Rehobeth recently honored members of its Zoning and Planning Commission for completion of their professional development training. Upon completing the required course of study through the University of North Alabama the following members are now Certified Alabama Planning and Zoning Officials: Steve Duebelt, Lisa Daniels, Adam Dykes, Denson Helms, Lisa Jones, Kimberly Trotter, Duane Traywick, Misty Tyson, Tammy Watson, Hayden Camp, Marty Collins, and Charles Holloway.

The Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments are appointed by the mayor and town council and are pursuant to the Code of Alabama, 1975 Section 11-52-1 er. seq. for the purpose of promoting the health, safety, convenience, order, prosperity, and the general welfare of the residents as well as to facilitate the initiation of a comprehensive plan.

Rehobeth was incorporated in 1996 and has seen its population grow by 47 percent since 2010. As such, the Zoning Commission will prioritize updating its current zoning ordinance that was enacted in 2003 and begin the tedious work of creating a comprehensive plan for the town. Community surveys are currently open to the public to complete at https://forms.gle/YtRwg7rEi2ELW89S6 or are available at the Rehobeth Town Hall. Public hearings will follow and be announced at a later time.

“The town of Rehobeth is a community of growth and we are appreciative of our citizens who are willing to lend their time to serve in this capacity and who were willing to receive the training we believe is vital to serve on Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments,” Mayor Kimberly Trotter said. “The task at hand won’t be an easy one but we are confident these members will make decisions today that will ensure a better tomorrow for Rehobeth.”