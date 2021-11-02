Toys for Tots registration underway

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Registration will end Thursday, Nov. 18. There will be no make-up dates after registration has completed.

Community partners serving as drop-off sites collect toys, which the Marine Corps League picks up to fulfill the Christmas gift lists for participating children. The donated gifts are distributed to families in time for Christmas.

Donation boxes will start going up in local communities this week, Cox said.

“We’ve already gotten quite a few of them out in the Enterprise area, and we’re starting this week to get them in the Dothan area,” he said. “… Last year, we had over 100 boxes out throughout the community, and we did a few toy drives.”

The community, he said, is always very generous.

To donate to this year’s Toys for Tots program or be a drop-off location for donated new toys, visit thewiregrass.toysfortots.org and click on “Get Involved/Volunteer” or email dothan.al@toysfortots.org.

Cox recommended spending less than $20 so that you can donate multiple toys. If there are enough toys donated, children will get more than one toy – maybe as many as four of five toys. Focusing on older age groups can also help since options on store shelves are typically plentiful for younger children.

“Older children in the 10 to 12 range are hard to buy for,” Cox said.

