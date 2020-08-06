Toys gathered during 'Christmas in July' event

Marianna Health & Wellness P.A. recently held its annual “Christmas in July” event at the office on Jackson Street in Marianna.
This is the 11th year to hold this event. During this occasion, the office is decorated in holiday theme for new and existing patients to bring in a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for their services.
These toys are donated to the 14th Judicial Circuit Guardian ad Litem Program/Jackson County, which advocates for abused and neglected children from the area through the use of specially trained volunteer child advocates.
Pictured from L to R are Dr. Michael Bennett, Devon Fowler, Jane Powell with the Guardian ad Litem Program, Bobbie Brock with the Guardian ad Litem Program, Terri Busby, Lisa Pueschel, Dr. Daniel Bontrager and Michelle Adams.
For more information about the Guardian ad Litem program, visit the website at www.guardianadlitem14.com or call 850-747-5180.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.