Tracie West to seek second term on State Board of Education

AUBURN – Alabama State Board of Education member Tracie West announced that she will run for a second term on the state board of education.

A Republican, West was elected in 2018 after serving for almost 10 years on the Auburn City Schools Board of Education.

“When I ran in 2018, I pledged to push for a master plan for our state school board," West said. "Now, for the first time, our state board of education has a 5-year master plan designed by citizens from across Alabama. We finally have a blueprint for how we will improve our education system and increase student achievement.

“I will continue to fight for our schools and aggressively advocate for our students. Before COVID hit, we were really starting to make good progress for our schools. Right now, we’ve got to make sure that our schools stay open and that we help students catch up.”

West stated in the release she is strongly against the Critical Race Theory.