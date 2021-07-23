Tracie West to seek second term on State Board of Education

AUBURN – Alabama State Board of Education member Tracie West announced that she will run for a second term on the state board of education.
A Republican, West was elected in 2018 after serving for almost 10 years on the Auburn City Schools Board of Education.
“When I ran in 2018, I pledged to push for a master plan for our state school board," West said. "Now, for the first time, our state board of education has a 5-year master plan designed by citizens from across Alabama. We finally have a blueprint for how we will improve our education system and increase student achievement.
“I will continue to fight for our schools and aggressively advocate for our students. Before COVID hit, we were really starting to make good progress for our schools. Right now, we’ve got to make sure that our schools stay open and that we help students catch up.”
West stated in the release she is strongly against the Critical Race Theory.
"Critical Race Theory is not part of our state curriculum and I intend to keep it that way," West said. "I’m not going to let the federal government use grants or other education funding to pressure our state into teaching critical race theory or any other liberal attempt to promote socialism or ideologies that don’t reflect our Alabama values.”
West is a native of Lee County. She graduated from Auburn University in 1991. She is married to Lt. Col. Paul West (US Army Retired).
In 1997, West began operating PakMail, a retail shopping business which she grew to two locations before selling the company in 2018. She is also a licensed Realtor. The couple has three daughters: Lydia, Marion, and Kathryn. They attend Church of the Highlands, Auburn campus.
West has invested her time in the community by serving in leadership positions with the Lee County Salvation Army Board, the Lee County Youth Development Center Board, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce Board, the Auburn Rotary Club, and the Auburn Commercial Development Authority. She was named the Auburn Chamber of Commerce 2001 Small Business Person of the Year and received the “Spirit of Auburn” award in 2008..
District 2 of the Alabama State Board of Education covers all or parts of Barbour, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Coffee, Coosa, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lee, Randolph, Russell, and Tallapoosa counties.