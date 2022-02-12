Tractor driver killed in two-vehicle crash

RED LEVEL – A two-vehicle crash involving a farm tractor that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Red Level man.
William L. Skipper, 64, was rear ended while operating a John Deere farm tractor by Ken L. Fitzpatrick, 47, of Brentwood, Tenn., on a 2011 Cadillac ESC.
Skipper was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 55 near the 36 mile marker, less than one mile south of Red Level, in Covington County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Jimmy Sailors
