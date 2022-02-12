 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tractor driver killed in two-vehicle crash
0 Comments
alert top story

Tractor driver killed in two-vehicle crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic troopers logo

RED LEVEL – A two-vehicle crash involving a farm tractor that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Red Level man.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

William L. Skipper, 64, was rear ended while operating a John Deere farm tractor by Ken L. Fitzpatrick, 47, of Brentwood, Tenn., on a 2011 Cadillac ESC.

Skipper was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 55 near the 36 mile marker, less than one mile south of Red Level, in Covington County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert