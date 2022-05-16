 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic accident claims life of a Luverne woman

TROY - A Luverne woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near here on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Angel Schofield, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say a 2013 Lincoln MKX driven by a teen and a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Mark Davis, 48, were involved in a crash.

The victim was a passenger in the Chevrolet Colorado.

The crash occurred on US Highway 29 near the 166 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Troy city limits in Pike County.

No additional details have been released as troopers continue to investigate.

