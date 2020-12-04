Traffic advisories for Holmes and Washington counties

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation.

In Holmes County, drivers are advised to use caution around the intersection of Florida State Road 2 and County Road 173, where the intersection will be converted from a two-way to a four-way stop on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Additional safety measures are being installed to alert drivers to stop ahead. Motorists are reminded when approaching a four-way stop that whoever gets to the stop first, goes first. Also, if two vehicles arrive at the same time, the car on the right has the right of way. And if two cars are across from each other, the turning car yields to the car going straight.

Variable message boards will be located at the intersection to provide notification before the permanent change to the traffic pattern.

In Washington County, traffic on Pompey Avenue in Vernon will be detoured to Church Street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, as crews perform roadway improvements as part of the State Road 79 widening from north of Mill Branch Bridge to Interstate 10. Message boards and detour signs will direct motorists through the work area.