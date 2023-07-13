Starting Friday, July 14, the signal at Ross Clark Circle and Anchor Drive entrance to Wiregrass Commons Mall will have a new traffic pattern.

Anchor Drive will become right-in and right-out only. There will also be no left turn on to Anchor Drive from northbound Ross Clark Circle traffic or any U-turns at the intersection.

At the time of the traffic pattern change, the signal will flash until Wednesday, July 19. On that day, the signal will be taken down, and replaced later on in the project.

Anchor Drive is located between Auto Zone parts store and Bondy's automobile dealership.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when traveling in this area.