Traffic stop leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property

ESTO – A traffic stop in Holmes County, Florida, led to the arrest of two Houston County residents.

On May 24, a deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Alex Brown Road. The driver, Justin Jarrard of Dothan, told the deputy that his driver’s license was suspended, according to a news release from the Holmes County Sheriff's Office. While the deputy was talking with the driver, another deputy observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle. The passenger, Mary Allison Foxworth of Webb, exited the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted.

During the search, deputies discovered a small container of methamphetamine and a syringe belonging to Jarrard. Upon searching Foxworth’s purse, deputies also found the shaft of a pen containing methamphetamine and a hydrocodone pill for which she did not have a prescription, the news release stated.

Jarrard was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Foxworth was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prior to having the vehicle towed, deputies conducted an inventory and located various tools and HVAC equipment with an estimated value of more than $20,000 — items the Holmes County Sheriff's Office suspected may have been stolen during a burglary and theft in Geneva County.

Holmes County Sheriff's investigators worked with the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant, and the stolen property was recovered and turned over to Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.