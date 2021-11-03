 Skip to main content
Train speeds to increase on a portion of CSX line in Houston and Seminole counties
Train speeds to increase on a portion of CSX line in Houston and Seminole counties

Train speeds to increase on a portion of CSX line in Houston and Seminole counties

In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo a CSX freight train passes through Homestead, Pa.

 Gene J. Puskar

CSX announced Wednesday that the authorized speed of freight trains will increase on its track between Drew Road in Dothan and Tennille Avenue in Donalsonville, Georgia, from the current speed limit of 25 mph to a maximum of 40 mph effective at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The speed increase will improve the efficiency of rail operations and enhance capacity along this corridor. The number and average length of trains will vary depending on rail freight volumes. Track and signal improvements have been completed to allow for the safe increase in train speeds in accordance with CSX policy and federal regulations.

CSX reminds the public to always expect a train and to use caution when approaching at grade crossings. A train can come from any direction at any time, so “stop, look, and listen” before proceeding through an open crossing.

Operation Lifesaver, a nationwide rail safety public education program dedicated to preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks, is available for safety presentations to community groups, schoolchildren, bus and truck drivers, and others who live or travel near train tracks. To schedule a free rail safety presentation, contact your Operation Lifesaver state coordinator at www.oli.org.

