Transforming a community: A local initiative hopes to enhance the area’s economy through the arts

When you think of Dothan, the arts may not be the first thing that comes to mind.
But there are those who believe the arts can transform Dothan and the Wiregrass. For nearly two years, a group – representing local art groups, civic groups as well as business, education and government – has been looking at how to integrate arts into the community so that it enhances economic development and attracts people to the area. They’ve traveled to cities like Bentonville, Arkansas, and Des Moines, Iowa, to see how those communities transformed themselves with the arts.
The community initiative – Transformation Through the Arts – is in its infancy and could take years to mature. It is now in its third phase with virtual panels being used so the public can hear from other communities around the country that have successfully integrated the arts into their economies.
Spearheaded by the Wiregrass Foundation, the initiative started about two years ago and evolved over time. For years, local art groups have grappled with aging buildings and the challenges those present. Conversations about how to best use resources turned into conversations about how the arts can be a resource for economic development and a tool to make Dothan stand out as a place companies want to locate and young people want to live.
Along with schools, the cultural amenities are huge attractors for those looking to relocate to a community.
“There’s a growing recognition that arts and culture and innovation in a centralized area helps drive economic development,” said Angie Casey, the Wiregrass Foundation’s community liaison for the initiative. “When businesses are talking about expanding or coming into your community, one of the first things they want to know is what is there to do there? What does your town have to offer? … It’s been proven that the arts help drive economic development.”
The Wiregrass Foundation is a nonprofit group that provides grant funding for projects that enhance the quality of life in the Wiregrass.
Transformation Through the Arts seeks to take the cultural experiences that already exist in the Dothan and use them to develop what is known as a creative economy filled with innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. There would be work spaces for makers, crafters and inventors, and a permanent farmer’s market in downtown Dothan. Educational opportunities for those who want to learn new skills whether in the culinary arts or woodworking. New micro parks would add green spaces.
The idea is to start around downtown Dothan, taking advantage of the momentum already there with downtown redevelopment efforts, but the larger goal calls for the transformation to spread out and connect with entities like Wallace Community College or Troy University’s Dothan campus and Fort Rucker. The city’s Forever Wild Trail could even be expanded to connect different parts of the city via a biking or walking path. The impact could even move beyond Dothan and into other Wiregrass communities.
It will take time and money – millions in grant and public dollars plus private investments could be spent over years as projects are selected and built. A Phase 2 report released earlier this year outlines possible projects such as a new art museum, renovations for the Dothan Opera House, a sports and entertainment arena, a performing arts center, and even an innovation center with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. The report, of course, is just a list of possibilities.
For those already involved in the local art scene, there’s little convincing that needs to be done about how the arts can positively impact a community.
“Art is really a tool for problem solving and I think art in many ways is a connector of people and places and ideas,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the director and curator at the Wiregrass Museum of Art. “What I’m really hoping comes out of this is that we take some steps in build not only a creative economy in Dothan and the surrounding area but a support system for that as well. There’s a lot of interest in our workforce development and talent retention, talent recruitment, diversifying our industries locally. And the arts can do that. People are looking for places where there are things to do and are attractive.”
If the coronavirus pandemic proved anything, Lemmer said, it’s that many people can work from anywhere in the digital realm.
“What is going to make your community unique, that’s going to make people want to move there and stay there?” Lemmer said. “That’s opportunities. And opportunities come when there’s arts and culture.”
The effort will require collaboration between arts groups, civic organizations, local governments, business and tourism leaders and private investors. Collaboration is the one thing all the communities that have been visited have had in common, Lemmer said.
“I saw it first in Des Moines, and every single person we spoke to whether they were involved in the arts, whether they were a civic leader, whether they were in workforce development or tourism – they talked about the economic impact of the arts and how investment in the arts has really transformed their local economy,” said Lemmer, who has been involved with the initiative from the beginning. “And they all spoke the same language. You could tell they worked together closely and trusted each other, and then we saw the same thing in Bentonville. They talk about their weekly meetings with each other and they talk about the arts being at every table. I think that’s so important just to have that be a critical part of the conversation.”
One thing those behind Transformation Through the Arts don’t want is to hurt other good projects happening in the area by diverting money away from them.
“We believe that this is not money being spent, but its money being invested,” said Troy Fountain, the executive vice president of the Wiregrass Foundation. “But, we want to make sure the good things happening in our community aren’t robbed to make this happen.”
Casey’s role as the Wiregrass Foundation’s community liaison is to pull all the different groups together.
“It doesn’t happen overnight. It’s about everybody working together,” Casey said. “If we could all be working together then someday there could be a green space downtown or the boutique hotel that we’ve heard chatter about for years. …It’s all about working together rather than competing against each other. If we’re all rowing in the same direction, it’s going to go a lot smoother than if we’re all trying to row in different directions.”
