Tri-State Community Orchestra showcase music for heroes and villains

There’s some pretty recognizable music associated with both movie heroes and villains.

Think of Superman and composer John Williams’ memorable music will likely play in your head. The “Imperial March” – another by Williams – darkens the mood whenever Darth Vader enters a room.

The Tri-State Community Orchestra will be performing some of these famous pieces of music for its spring concert “Heroes vs. Villains” on Friday, May 6, at the Cultural Arts Center, located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan.

“We’re excited about this because the music is so much fun,” Anna Marie Tysinger, the orchestra’s general manager, said. “… All of the music will showcase some of our favorite good guys and bad guys.”

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 each for general admission seating. Ticket purchases can be made online at tristatecommunityorchestra.org or at the Cultural Arts Center box office.

The Wiregrass Youth Symphony will also perform during the May 6 orchestra concert as well as perform its own free concert on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at the Cultural Arts Center.

Along with listening to music, the Tri-State Community Orchestra is asking guests to contribute new or gently-used shoes to a fundraiser the orchestra is holding through the end of May. The shoes will be given to Funds2Orgs, a group that partners with nonprofits to hold shoe drives, giving the nonprofit a check and then using the shoes to help create micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries around the world. Shoes will be collected at the concert.

Tysinger said the “Heroes vs. Villains” music should be recognizable to most people.

Music themes from movies such as “Superman” and “The Avengers” will be performed as will music featured in James Bond movies. Themes from “Star Wars” as well as “Pirates of Caribbean” are also on the roster.

“Jack Sparrow could be a good guy or a bad guy,” Tysinger said. “He’s a pirate, which we love to hate but we also love to love that character.”

The orchestra will also perform the Peer Gynt Suite, a classical piece that has been used in a number of movies, television shows and even commercials.

“It’s also music that’s recognizable by people,” Tysinger said. “We want to continue to show the general public that while the thought in a lot of folks’ heads is that classical music is maybe more melodic, maybe not quite as exciting … classical music is actually very fun and very upbeat.”

