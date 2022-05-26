Tri-State Expo Juneteenth Affairs names Miss and Little Miss Juneteenth 2022

Tri-State Expo Juneteenth Affairs is proud to announce the winner of the 2022 Miss Juneteenth pageant is LaShonna Loftin of Houston County Schools. She was selected as the winner of not only the essay division, but the verbal communication and Juneteenth knowledge division of the Miss Juneteenth virtual pageant.

Loftin, along with the pre-selected Little Miss Juneteenth, Hailey Robinson, third-grader of Dothan City Schools, will represent the organization for the 2022 year as well as its upcoming parade event.

Guests from throughout Alabama, Georgia, and Florida will attend this year’s parade processional, such as the famous Buffalo Soldiers of Fort Rucker Chapter, Djoli Kelen African Dancers & Drummers, the Prancing Peacocks dance group, area political figures and businesses.

Additionally, Tri-State Expo will host the 160+ high school student-led Alabama Mass Band of Montgomery. This musical conglomerate is a healthy mixture of students from throughout the Montgomery County/City School system.

For additional information concerning the 2022 Juneteenth Parade Celebration, 2022 Miss & Little Miss Juneteenth, and future Tri-State Expo events, email Leah Gunn at info@tristateexpodothan.com or call 833-874-3976.