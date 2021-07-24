Trike, Truck & Teardrop: Local businesses roll with unique vehicles

Six years ago, Brett Smith started pedaling his way around Dothan streets in his newsboy hat and bow tie, selling handmade frozen ice cream pops from a freezer attached to the front of his vintage-style tricycle.
He got lots of looks and lots of smiles. It took a minute, however, to convince people to become customers. But people did buy Smith’s pops and it wasn’t long before the Dothan Ice Cream trike was appearing at festivals and special events, including weddings and birthday parties.
While the Dothan Ice Cream trike still appears at festivals and events, nowadays it is mostly seen parked outside Stix & Cones – the downtown Dothan ice cream parlor and lunch cafe Smith opened as the family business grew and evolved. And while the trike brings people in, Smith said there’s still a level of personal engagement needed to develop business.
“It’s still a head-turner and attention-grabber,” Smith said. “Here in our area, it’s become a recognizable vehicle and kind of a brand.”
In the Wiregrass, the Dothan Ice Cream tricycle could be viewed as the first in a trend of unique vehicles incorporated into several local business ventures.
There’s a mobile Champagne and beverage bar that sits atop a Piaggio Ape. You can buy fresh-cut flowers from a remodeled Japanese dump truck. And a local event venue will now serve drinks from a vintage canned ham camper covered in bottle caps and license plates.
Tiny Bubbles
Amie Wiley found inspiration for her Tiny Bubbles mobile bar in other mobile bars she had seen elsewhere.
“I’ve just always thought it was so neat,” she said.
Wiley owns Hissyfits Boutique and Love 2 Run on Westgate Parkway in Dothan (as well as a second Hissyfits location in Rosemary Beach, Florida), and wanted something simple that didn’t require her to become a mixologist.
She found an antique three-wheeled Italian Piaggio Ape – imagine a three-wheeled Vespa with a cab and truck bed. (Ape is pronounced ahh-pay and is the Italian word for bee.)
Painted white and mint green, the Ape’s covered bed was modified with two glass doors and a series of drink taps that deliver Champagne, wine, beer and even lemonade to a drink glass.
Wiley plans to add to her fleet with two additional vehicles. A second Ape is awaiting the drink taps and a third has been tied up in customs for more than a year, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tiny Bubbles has been used for weddings, baby showers, and birthday parties. While it runs, Wiley transports it on a trailer due to the vehicle’s age. The party host provides the alcohol, and Wiley taps it for them. At that point, Wiley’s work is done until the party’s over. Sometimes, the party organizer or event planner will decorate the Ape with balloons or flowers.
And everyone wants a photo taken with it.
“It’s just this beautiful mint green and white fun little Ape that allows people to have a really good time,” Wiley said.
Canned ham camper bar
Windmill Station, which houses event venues and commercial shops on Headland Avenue in Dothan, is full of unique finds – rustic touches mingled with modern conveniences in its three event spaces, including a new smaller venue space walled in with old windows and glass doors.
And for an extra free, those renting venue space can also have a beverage bar fashioned from a vintage canned ham camper (so-called due to its shape but also known as a teardrop camper). It’s covered in bottle caps and converted with windows so a bartender can serve beverages.
The unusual bar also has its own backstory.
The camper was brought to the Seale property of artist Butch Anthony by a friend of Anthony’s when the artist still hosted a regular auction event. The friend, also an artist, had covered the camper with bottle caps on one side. Anthony – known for his art made with found objects – finished the camper by covering the remaining side with bottle caps and the front with license plates. The camper was converted for use as a bar and even has a “Bar” sign attached to the top.
The camper remains parked at Windmill Station but can be moved around the property as needed, said Jennifer Donaldson, who operates East River Trading and helps manages Windmill Station.
When people see the camper, they’re surprised that something like it is around here, Donaldson said.
“They’re just blown away,” she said. “The whole inside is cedar planks, so it smells so good and everything about it is just beautiful.”
Gussied Up Flower Truck
Along with the Dothan Ice Cream trike, you can often find Lesley Marshall’s Gussied Up Flower Truck parked in front of Stix & Cones on Foster Street in downtown Dothan. The spot in front of the restaurant was the first place Marshall ever set up the truck. She even marked the truck’s one-year anniversary in front of the eatery and gave away free ice cream pops to those who bought bouquets during the anniversary event.
The baby blue Mitsubishi dump truck was converted to hold flowers in metal containers. It took time for Marshall to pinpoint the locations and events that worked best for a flower truck. Downtown Dothan is always good. Ribbon cuttings have also been big as has parking in front of Smoothie King.
For Valentine’s, Marshall and her Gussied Up Flower Truck crew cut 4,000 stems. During the week leading up to Mother’s Day, the truck was booked for 12 different locations around the Wiregrass.
Customers make their own arrangements or they can get help from Marshall or one of her five employees.
Marshall loves that the truck makes people happy.
“A lot of our repeat customers will say this is their happy time,” Marshall said. “We have a lot of our repeat customers who are like ‘It’s cheaper than therapy’.” We love it because they’ll come to the truck and some people may spend five minutes building a bouquet; some people spend like 35 and take their time. And not one bouquet ever looks the same.”
