Trike, Truck & Teardrop: Local businesses roll with unique vehicles

The camper remains parked at Windmill Station but can be moved around the property as needed, said Jennifer Donaldson, who operates East River Trading and helps manages Windmill Station.

When people see the camper, they’re surprised that something like it is around here, Donaldson said.

“They’re just blown away,” she said. “The whole inside is cedar planks, so it smells so good and everything about it is just beautiful.”

Gussied Up Flower Truck

Along with the Dothan Ice Cream trike, you can often find Lesley Marshall’s Gussied Up Flower Truck parked in front of Stix & Cones on Foster Street in downtown Dothan. The spot in front of the restaurant was the first place Marshall ever set up the truck. She even marked the truck’s one-year anniversary in front of the eatery and gave away free ice cream pops to those who bought bouquets during the anniversary event.

The baby blue Mitsubishi dump truck was converted to hold flowers in metal containers. It took time for Marshall to pinpoint the locations and events that worked best for a flower truck. Downtown Dothan is always good. Ribbon cuttings have also been big as has parking in front of Smoothie King.