Trio arrested for possessing large amount of counterfeit money, meth
Counterfeit money arrest

Three Dothan roommates were arrested after officers found a large amount of counterfeit bills and methamphetamine inside their home on Sunday.

Crystal Marie Fulford, 29; Dale Dunlap Jr., 37; Christopher Mathew Crowe, 19; are all being charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and possession of a controlled substance.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said investigators were called out to their home when a taxi driver called police alleging Dunlap paid for the service with a counterfeit $20 bill.

“When police got to the scene, consent was signed to search the home,” Owens said. “While they were there, they recovered a large amount of counterfeit money as well as crystal methamphetamine.”

Owens said the illegal items were in a shared space and an investigation is underway.

Bonds for each suspect have been set at $25,000 and Owens said more charges may be forthcoming.

+3 
Dale Dunlap

Dale Dunlap Jr., 37, of Dothan

 DOTHAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
+3 
Crystal Marie Fulford

Crystal Marie Fulford, 29, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department
+3 
Christopher Mathew Crowe

Christopher Mathew Crowe, 18, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department
