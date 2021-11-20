Troopers: Newton man fleeing traffic stop dies in collision

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:54 a.m. Saturday has claimed the life of a Newton man.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division were attempting to stop a Suzuki GSXR 750 that was operated by Joel J. Floyd, 25.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Floyd was attempting to elude an ALEA Trooper and failed to stop at a red light and subsequently collided with a 2014 Kia Forte driven by Wade B. Bateman, 62, of Slocomb.

Floyd was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 84 and Alabama 605, within the city limits of Dothan. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.