Tropical storm system set to bring heavy rain for Father's Day weekend

Wiregrass residents can expect to see a rainy Father’s Day weekend with a tropical storm system rolling into the northern Gulf Coast areas bringing heavy winds, rains and the possibility of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods.
According to the Associated Press, by midday Friday brisk winds and bands of rain were hitting the coast from south of New Orleans to Pensacola. An afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center said the system was about 165 miles (266 kilometers) south of Morgan City, Louisiana, and was moving north at 14 mph (22 kph).
Forecasters said the broad system was moving north over the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), which is above the tropical storm threshold of 39 mph (63 kph). It hadn't been designated a tropical storm as of Friday afternoon, however, because it lacked a single, well defined center, said Benjamin Schott, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Slidell, Louisiana.
The National Weather Service has forecasted most of the Wiregrass to be under a flash flood warning from Friday night through Sunday evening, and should expect to see around 2 inches of rain throughout the weekend.
“People should have a plan for the possibility of severe weather this weekend,” said Chris Judah, Houston County Emergency Management Agency director. “We aren’t expecting anything too bad, but everyone should be ready for heavy rains and wind gusts that could cause power outages. Whatever you need in that scenario, make sure you have it.”
Judah suggests making sure all your devices are charged, and having a weather radio for back up so you can get updates as needed.
“I suggest staying off the roads if possible, if you need to go to the store or get gas, go ahead and do that before the heavy rains get here,” Judah said. “People can go to our website and sign up for Code Red emergency alerts to stay updated while we continue to monitor the system.”
Judah said although the worst part of the system won’t be hitting the Wiregrass, those with plans to travel to the beach should be cautious of rough seas and riptides brought on by the storm.
There have already been two named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, and the season is expected to be busy, but not record breaking like the last year.
You can stay up to date on local weather at the Dothan Eagle’s weather page.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.