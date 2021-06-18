Tropical storm system set to bring heavy rain for Father's Day weekend

Wiregrass residents can expect to see a rainy Father’s Day weekend with a tropical storm system rolling into the northern Gulf Coast areas bringing heavy winds, rains and the possibility of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods.

According to the Associated Press, by midday Friday brisk winds and bands of rain were hitting the coast from south of New Orleans to Pensacola. An afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center said the system was about 165 miles (266 kilometers) south of Morgan City, Louisiana, and was moving north at 14 mph (22 kph).

Forecasters said the broad system was moving north over the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), which is above the tropical storm threshold of 39 mph (63 kph). It hadn't been designated a tropical storm as of Friday afternoon, however, because it lacked a single, well defined center, said Benjamin Schott, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Slidell, Louisiana.

The National Weather Service has forecasted most of the Wiregrass to be under a flash flood warning from Friday night through Sunday evening, and should expect to see around 2 inches of rain throughout the weekend.

