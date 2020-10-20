Troy-Dothan nursing program's pediatric simulator will stimulate new learning opportunities

Troy University Dothan’s nursing program has gained momentum in the last several years and a new technological addition could help propel it even further.

A new pediatric simulator was recently added to the nursing lab, which will benefit students at both Troy and Dothan campuses. The simulator, or sim, can be programmed to exhibit symptoms of illnesses in children.

“The simulator can do multiple things… He can have a seizure, he can do different things with his bowel sounds, he can have abdominal distention; we can do CPR, and they can do a defibrillation as well,” Bachelor of Science in Nursing Assistant Coordinator Kasey Chance said. “He can do different heart rhythms, different heart sounds, and it allows overall for him to exhibit the basic things that a pediatric patient might have that they might see in the hospital.”

The BSN program was established on Dothan’s campus in 2016 with just six students in the first graduating class. Now, the program has around 64 students enrolled.

“Since the interest in the program has increased, it’s allowed the program to increase the amount of resources it has available for its students just because the size of it is greater,” Skyler Webb, a second-semester nursing student, said.

