Troy-Dothan nursing program's pediatric simulator will stimulate new learning opportunities

Troy University Dothan’s nursing program has gained momentum in the last several years and a new technological addition could help propel it even further.
A new pediatric simulator was recently added to the nursing lab, which will benefit students at both Troy and Dothan campuses. The simulator, or sim, can be programmed to exhibit symptoms of illnesses in children.
“The simulator can do multiple things… He can have a seizure, he can do different things with his bowel sounds, he can have abdominal distention; we can do CPR, and they can do a defibrillation as well,” Bachelor of Science in Nursing Assistant Coordinator Kasey Chance said. “He can do different heart rhythms, different heart sounds, and it allows overall for him to exhibit the basic things that a pediatric patient might have that they might see in the hospital.”
The BSN program was established on Dothan’s campus in 2016 with just six students in the first graduating class. Now, the program has around 64 students enrolled.
“Since the interest in the program has increased, it’s allowed the program to increase the amount of resources it has available for its students just because the size of it is greater,” Skyler Webb, a second-semester nursing student, said.
Support Local Journalism
Because of an increase in the number of students, the program has outgrown its allotted space in Malone Hall and has recently moved to Adams Hall, where it has more classroom space, two nursing labs, and a simulation lab with two adult sims and one pediatric sim.
“The pediatric simulator allows us to practice the nuances that go along with pediatric patients instead of just having an adult patient to pretend on,” Webb said. “I think it really helps our confidence practicing in a controlled environment before we go to the clinical setting. I think it’s really going to help us increase our practical knowledge on how to take care of those pediatric patients.”
Before having a fully-functional simulation lab, students had to travel to Troy’s campus to complete simulation training. Now, the hope is that students can do most of their simulation training on the Dothan’s campus in a place they can be easily utilized.
Kari Wood, nursing program lecturer, said she is excited for the new opportunity to give students more perspective on caring for patients in clinical settings before they are in a hospital setting.
“We can see what their judgment and critical thinking skills are in certain situations and be able to see how they’ll react and what reaction we’re going to have for that so that as they transition into the hospital, they’ve kind of gotten to see how it’s going to be and how they will interact with patients and what they might do in real life,” Wood said.
Chance said she believes the new simulator will allow the program to grow even more.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.