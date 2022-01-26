Troy exhibit showcases art by Tutwiler inmates

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This exhibit is the first time that we’ve ever pooled our resources and worked together in a collaborative fashion, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in a short amount of time,” Everhardt said. “As an educator, I was hoping that one of the things that we would accomplish with this reception, and with this exhibit, is allowing people to see the incarcerated women we work with as human first. We want to showcase their work, but we also want to showcase and celebrate our new partnerships and unveil it to the world.”

Many of the art pieces on display feature plants, flowers, or outdoor scenery in recognition of the gardening program. To emphasize the human aspect, recordings were made of the women speaking about their life experiences.

“I think this really got them thinking about the gardening program and what that’s really meant to them, and a lot of them showed it through their artist statements and their stories," Berwager said. "You can see it by what they say about being able to paint and express themselves in different ways. It was interesting to get to know these women, and I had some of the best conversations over the last couple of visits. We’re just getting somewhere so it’s disappointing I’ve got to stop for a little while, but I’m excited to go back. This is powerful.”