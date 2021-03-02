Troy fraternity prepares for 12th annual 128-mile Walk Hard event

TROY - The brothers of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) at Troy University are preparing for their 12th year of the 128.3 mile trek known as the Alpha Tau Omega Walk Hard.

Starting at Troy University’s quad stretching all the way to Pier Park in Panama City Beach, the participants will complete six days of walking to raise money for veterans supported by Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures.

This year there will be 36 walking participants and 14 support team members who will tag along to help throughout the journey, according to Josh Marvin, ATO Walk Hard director and a Troy senior.

This event directly funds Jeep Sullivan’s, the non-profit that assists soldiers recovering from war through outdoor activities. The group will be staying at local churches and community centers as they pass through towns on its journey.

“We really support all the work done at Jeep Sullivan’s,” Marvin said. “He is a veteran himself and he works very hard to build a safe community for other veterans to be honest about mental health.”

In a release, Marvin said the blisters and soreness experienced on this walk “pale in comparison to the physical and psychological injuries of the veterans” they do it for.