Troy fraternity prepares for 12th annual 128-mile Walk Hard event

TROY - The brothers of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) at Troy University are preparing for their 12th year of the 128.3 mile trek known as the Alpha Tau Omega Walk Hard.
Starting at Troy University’s quad stretching all the way to Pier Park in Panama City Beach, the participants will complete six days of walking to raise money for veterans supported by Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures.
This year there will be 36 walking participants and 14 support team members who will tag along to help throughout the journey, according to Josh Marvin, ATO Walk Hard director and a Troy senior.
This event directly funds Jeep Sullivan’s, the non-profit that assists soldiers recovering from war through outdoor activities. The group will be staying at local churches and community centers as they pass through towns on its journey.
“We really support all the work done at Jeep Sullivan’s,” Marvin said. “He is a veteran himself and he works very hard to build a safe community for other veterans to be honest about mental health.”
In a release, Marvin said the blisters and soreness experienced on this walk “pale in comparison to the physical and psychological injuries of the veterans” they do it for.
Marvin said the fraternity was not going to let COVID get in the way of this event. Since the pandemic began, the group has relied mostly on online donations and virtual fundraising for this year’s walk. They have also prepared masks for all participants and have planned to bring any necessary personal protection equipment needed to all of the places they will be staying along the way to ensure the safety of participants and volunteers.
“We looked COVID straight in the eyes and made sure Walk Hard could still happen,” Marvin said. “The pandemic was really the nudge we needed to kick start our website which has become a huge resource for us.”
One veteran walker, Troy sophomore Bryant Hussey, said even though he encountered a few bumps in the road on his first walk last year, he didn’t let that deter him from walking again this year.
“This walk is so impactful and it means so much to me to be able to participate because I have veterans in my family,” Hussey said. “Last year a few of us had to make a trip to the hospital due to dehydration, but it was still such an enjoyable and memorable experience.”
Last year the organization raised more than $62,000 for veterans and participants hope to exceed that amount this year. The group is set to arrive in Pier Park on March 10, but will continue accepting donations through its website after the walk is over.
For more information or to donate visit the ATO Walk Hard website.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.