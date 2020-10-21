Troy man arrested after stealing items from Dothan Piggly Wiggly, shoving managers

A Troy man was arrested over the weekend after stealing items from the Piggly Wiggly on Mongtomery Highway on Oct. 17 and forcing his way out of the store.

Devin Marquinn Davenport, 26, is being charged with third-degree robbery.

“He entered the business in an attempt to steal items. When confronted by store management, he pushed the managerial staff out of the way,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Davenport was arrested on the same day and later posted a $15,000 bond.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.