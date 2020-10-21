 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy man arrested after stealing items from Dothan Piggly Wiggly, shoving managers
0 comments

Troy man arrested after stealing items from Dothan Piggly Wiggly, shoving managers

{{featured_button_text}}
Devin Marquinn Davenport

Devin Marquinn Davenport, 26, of Troy

 Dothan Police Department

A Troy man was arrested over the weekend after stealing items from the Piggly Wiggly on Mongtomery Highway on Oct. 17 and forcing his way out of the store.

Devin Marquinn Davenport, 26, is being charged with third-degree robbery.

“He entered the business in an attempt to steal items. When confronted by store management, he pushed the managerial staff out of the way,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Davenport was arrested on the same day and later posted a $15,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert