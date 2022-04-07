Troy man charged for inciting recent PCB unrest

A Troy man has been charged in the disorder and unrest that occurred in Panama City Beach in late March.

The Panama City Beach Police Department announced Thursday the arrests of two Alabama men charged in connection with unrest and criminal behavior the weekend of March 26.

Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka were arrested Thursday at their homes in Alabama on warrants from the Panama City Beach Police Department for inciting or encouraging a riot, according to a news release from the police department.

The charges stemmed from several incidents of disorder and violence that occurred in Panama City Beach between March 25 & 27, which concluded in a shooting.

“Law enforcement determined Cooper and Glasper played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers to create this disorder with a propensity for violence,” the news release stated.

Cooper waived extradition and was transported to the Bay County Jail to await first appearance. Glasper is currently being held at the Elmore County Jail pending extradition.

The Panama City Beach Police Department thanked the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Troy Police Department, and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office for cooperation.

Several investigations into the criminal activity that occurred during the weekend of March 26 are ongoing, according to the department. Additional charges and arrests for several individuals should be expected.