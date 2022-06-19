 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Troy man dies in hit-and-run crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama State Troopers Generic

BANKS – A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of a Troy man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Brennon ONeal Green, 33, was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle in the roadway. The vehicle, which is unknown, left the scene of the crash. Green was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 29 near Pike County 6635, approximately six miles north of Banks, in Pike County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert