Troy man dies in hit-and-run crash

BANKS – A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of a Troy man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Brennon ONeal Green, 33, was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle in the roadway. The vehicle, which is unknown, left the scene of the crash. Green was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 29 near Pike County 6635, approximately six miles north of Banks, in Pike County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.