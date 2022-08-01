 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Troy man dies in Sunday night accident

  • Updated
  • 0
ambulance accident generic
METRO CREATIVE

TROY – A single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night has claimed the life of a Troy man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, was fatally injured when the 2006 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Dixon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 87 near the 55 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Troy, in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA continue to investigate.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timelapse shows Milky Way hovering over distant thunderstorm in Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert