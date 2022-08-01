Troy man dies in Sunday night accident

TROY – A single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night has claimed the life of a Troy man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, was fatally injured when the 2006 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Dixon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 87 near the 55 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Troy, in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA continue to investigate.