Troy professor organizes free virtual film festival for Alabama high school, college students

TROY – Alabama high school and college students are invited to submit films for a free virtual film festival organized by a design professor at Troy University.

YellowHammer Film Festival is geared to students interested in learning more about filmmaking and animation. The one-day film festival will consist of virtual workshops, critiques, a keynote speaker, a student exhibition and an awards ceremony. The festival will be held July 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Submissions are due by July 15. YellowHammer Film Festival was made possible by an Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) major grant and matching monies from Troy University.

Troy Associate Professor of Design Chris Stagl, the film festival director, said the festival is intended to be an enriching and interactive experience for high school and college students.

“We’re looking forward to engaging the students who join us online with a look into the world of filmmaking from a perspective of arts and humanities," Stagl said in a Troy University news release. "I think the students that enter the festival’s competition will be ecstatic to see their work screened for all of the participants, speakers, and judges. With the help of the AHA and Troy University we hope that the YellowHammer Film Festival can make a long-lasting impact in the community and state of Alabama.”

