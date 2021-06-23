Troy professor organizes free virtual film festival for Alabama high school, college students

TROY – Alabama high school and college students are invited to submit films for a free virtual film festival organized by a design professor at Troy University.
YellowHammer Film Festival is geared to students interested in learning more about filmmaking and animation. The one-day film festival will consist of virtual workshops, critiques, a keynote speaker, a student exhibition and an awards ceremony. The festival will be held July 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Submissions are due by July 15. YellowHammer Film Festival was made possible by an Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) major grant and matching monies from Troy University.
Troy Associate Professor of Design Chris Stagl, the film festival director, said the festival is intended to be an enriching and interactive experience for high school and college students.
“We’re looking forward to engaging the students who join us online with a look into the world of filmmaking from a perspective of arts and humanities," Stagl said in a Troy University news release. "I think the students that enter the festival’s competition will be ecstatic to see their work screened for all of the participants, speakers, and judges. With the help of the AHA and Troy University we hope that the YellowHammer Film Festival can make a long-lasting impact in the community and state of Alabama.”
Other festival partners include the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the Alabama Film Office, Auburn University at Montgomery, American Advertising Federation in Montgomery, and Dothan's PushCrankPress. According to the festival's website, presenters include individuals who are educators, authors, filmmakers, location scouts, animators, and producers.
The student film exhibition will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by an awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Awards will be presented for best in show for both high school and college levels, writing and storytelling, directing, producing, cinematography, audio and score, acting, and editing. There will also be a YellowHammer scholarship award. Those who enter do not have to attend the conference.
Possible entries could include short films, commercials, promos, social media videos, animations, kinetic type or music videos. All genres are allowed.
Entries must be less than 10 minutes long, including credits, and must have been created in high school or college during the past three years. Entrants must be either the writer, director or producer of the production.
Additional information about the event, including how to enter the competition, festival registration, schedule and guest speaker bios, can be found at https://www.yellowhammerfilmfest.com/.
