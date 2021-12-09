Troy University announces 2021 ‘The 87’ honorees

TROY – Troy University is proud to recognize students who were named members of "The 87".
The 87, formerly Who's Who, recognizes juniors, seniors and graduate students who have excelled in campus leadership and in their academic area.
Local students named to The 87 include:
Hilton Anderson of Hartselle, AL
Sidney Armstrong of Troy, AL
Callie Armstrong of Luverne, AL
Madison Bailey of Panama City Beach, AL
Bailey Bair of McDonough, AL
Bailey Bennett of Eufaula, AL
Karsyn Blanchard of Jakin, GA
Madison Bowen of Pike Road, AL
Mary Brannon of Rehobeth, AL
Kimberly Brown of Huntsville, AL
Nyomi Brown of Huntsville, AL
Emma Burney of Troy, AL
Dalton Cates of Moody, AL
Gregory Clendenin of Alabaster, AL
Samaiya Colbert of Anniston, AL
Alex Cole of Athens, AL
Colin Cureton of Cottonwood, AL
Lia DiGuglielmo of Vestavia, AL
Mackenzie Early of Fairhope, AL
Elizabeth Elliott of , AL
Laura Gause of Marianna, AL
Maxwell George of Troy, AL
Caroline Gerhart of Altamonte Springs, AL
Lindsey Gordon of Cantonment, AL
Anna Grant of Dothan, AL
Dawson Hicks of Bremen, AL
Mia Hill of Panama City Beach, AL
Ashlie Hipps of Troy, AL
Deizah Holland of Troy, AL
Jillian Hurst of Youngstown, AL
De'Shun Iverson of Troy, AL
Emily Jackson of Prattville, AL
Sydney Johnson of Fairhope, AL
Alexis Locke of Andalusia, AL
Jordan Marsh of Gulf Shores, AL
Haley McInnis of Enterprise, AL
Sara Miller of Birmingham, AL
Jace Mitcham of New Market, AL
Murry Mothershed of Prattville, AL
Christian Nance of Geneva, AL
Ora Nelson of Florala, AL
Maci Olive of Dothan, AL
Oluwaseun Omotayo of Troy, AL
Colvin Prince of Tuscaloosa, AL
Ali Robinson of Sylacauga, AL
BIwaksha Shrestha of Troy, AL
Savannah Simmons of Harpersville, AL
Kaylee Singletary of Headland, AL
Maria Solomon of Brewton, AL
Summer Stephens of Luverne, AL
Abigail Stubblefield of Tallahassee, AL
Keaton Sullivan of Clanton, AL
Lauren Terrell of Loxley, AL
Justin Thomas of Hoover, AL
Kaylyn Tomlinson of Pelham, AL
Katherine Turner of Meridianville, AL
Olivia Walker of Montgomery, AL